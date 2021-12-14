Analysts Set Expectations for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spirit Realty Capital in a report issued on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.24.

SRC stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,023,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,428,000 after purchasing an additional 463,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,605,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,485,000 after purchasing an additional 146,729 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,340,000 after purchasing an additional 579,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,721,000 after acquiring an additional 224,534 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,013 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

