Analysts Set Expectations for Weave Communications Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WEAV)

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) – William Blair issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Weave Communications in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. William Blair analyst M. Stotler expects that the company will earn ($1.80) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Weave Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WEAV. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of WEAV stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. Weave Communications has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $22.40.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.