Analysts Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT at $82.92

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.92.
HUBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Shares of HUBG opened at $83.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $86.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
