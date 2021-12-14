Analysts Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT at $82.92

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.92.

HUBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of HUBG opened at $83.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $86.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

