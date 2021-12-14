Analysts Set Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) PT at GBX 309

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 309 ($4.08).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on J shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 330 ($4.36) to GBX 290 ($3.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.23) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 360 ($4.76) to GBX 330 ($4.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.70) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.