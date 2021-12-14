Analysts Set Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Target Price at $31.80

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $22.61 on Friday. Materialise has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 205.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Materialise will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Materialise by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Materialise by 412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

