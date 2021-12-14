Analysts Set Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target at $44.79

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.79.

MAXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

MAXR traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $26.75. 24,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,038. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.87.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -3.45%.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,867 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

