Analysts Set Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Target Price at $28.00

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Rambus alerts:

RMBS stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,208,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,474,000 after purchasing an additional 224,767 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,120,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,495,000 after purchasing an additional 62,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after purchasing an additional 72,634 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rambus by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,713,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,637,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 896,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 50,806 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.