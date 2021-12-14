Analysts Set Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Target Price at $10.50

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMNI. Cowen downgraded shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, EVP Brian Slepko sold 26,996 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $179,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 8,465 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $83,041.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,112,063 shares of company stock worth $6,892,468 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 29,235 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMNI traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $5.63. 694,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,281. The stock has a market cap of $489.46 million, a P/E ratio of -17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25. Rimini Street has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $11.52.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

