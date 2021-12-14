Analysts Set Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Price Target at $53.67

Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $175,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $33,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,665 shares of company stock worth $2,143,136. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,121,000 after buying an additional 1,031,555 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 228.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 520,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 76.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after purchasing an additional 501,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 966.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 463,936 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -241.91 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $61.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.