Analysts Set Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Target Price at $495.00

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $495.00.

Several analysts have commented on YARIY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Yara International ASA from 480.00 to 495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Yara International ASA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Shares of YARIY stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.