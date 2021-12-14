Analyzing Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR)

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

This table compares Golden Minerals and Athena Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -33.26% -47.04% -29.98% Athena Gold N/A N/A -254.68%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Golden Minerals and Athena Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golden Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $1.15, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Athena Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Minerals and Athena Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 9.96 -$9.09 million ($0.03) -11.50 Athena Gold N/A N/A -$410,000.00 N/A N/A

Athena Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golden Minerals.

Volatility and Risk

Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athena Gold has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Golden Minerals beats Athena Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Co. is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.