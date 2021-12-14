Analyzing Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Sharecare alerts:

This table compares Sharecare and LifeStance Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharecare N/A N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group -37.13% -13.08% -9.42%

This table compares Sharecare and LifeStance Health Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharecare N/A N/A -$17.38 million N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group $265.56 million 13.46 -$13.13 million N/A N/A

LifeStance Health Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sharecare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sharecare and LifeStance Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharecare 0 0 2 0 3.00 LifeStance Health Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

Sharecare presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 183.61%. LifeStance Health Group has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 146.07%. Given Sharecare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sharecare is more favorable than LifeStance Health Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.5% of Sharecare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sharecare beats LifeStance Health Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The company offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.