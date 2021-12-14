Andrew Paul Wass Sells 1,650,000 Shares of Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) Stock

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) insider Andrew Paul Wass sold 1,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.65), for a total transaction of £12,045,000 ($15,917,800.98).

LON:G4M traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 730 ($9.65). 8,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,440. Gear4music has a one year low of GBX 627 ($8.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,020 ($13.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £152.97 million and a PE ratio of 17.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 789.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 900.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Get Gear4music alerts:

Gear4music Company Profile

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Gear4music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear4music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.