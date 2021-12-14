Andrew Paul Wass Sells 1,650,000 Shares of Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) Stock

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) insider Andrew Paul Wass sold 1,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.65), for a total transaction of £12,045,000 ($15,917,800.98).
LON:G4M traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 730 ($9.65). 8,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,440. Gear4music has a one year low of GBX 627 ($8.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,020 ($13.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £152.97 million and a PE ratio of 17.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 789.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 900.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.65.
Gear4music Company Profile
