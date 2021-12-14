Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AOMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.57. 536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,979. Angel Oak Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter worth $66,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

