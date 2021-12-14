ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ANTA Sports Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. KGI Securities downgraded ANTA Sports Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS ANPDY opened at $399.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $411.79 and a 200-day moving average of $491.66. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $335.29 and a 52 week high of $615.99.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

