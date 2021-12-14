Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.84. 32,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,335. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.97. Anterix has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $66.55.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anterix will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anterix news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $61,774.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hamid Akhavan purchased 2,500 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.04 per share, with a total value of $152,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,956,324 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 49.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 18.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 70.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

