Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.00. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

