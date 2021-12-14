Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)’s stock price fell 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.20 and last traded at $67.21. 9,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 802,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.52.

APPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.86.

Get Appian alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Appian by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Appian by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Appian by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Appian by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.