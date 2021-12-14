Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,360 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 64,962 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 6.9% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $16,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.72.

Apple stock opened at $175.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.