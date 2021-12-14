AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock Position Raised by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.39% of AptarGroup worth $30,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,906,000 after acquiring an additional 153,925 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,296,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,212,000 after acquiring an additional 55,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,036,000 after acquiring an additional 180,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,764,000 after acquiring an additional 21,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,782,000 after acquiring an additional 24,256 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $118.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $116.67 and a one year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATR. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

