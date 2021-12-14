Arcblock Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.55 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $13.83 million and $2.55 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00038471 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00200207 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

