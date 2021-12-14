ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €45.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €45.00 ($50.56) price target from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MT. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €40.78 ($45.82).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($19.91) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($34.56).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

