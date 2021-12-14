Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Short Interest Up 1,330.8% in November

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 1,330.8% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at about $2,937,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the third quarter valued at about $3,423,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners by 10.5% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 70,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the third quarter valued at about $5,196,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATSPT opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

