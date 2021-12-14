Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.09

Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 82393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $195.17 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.24%.

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode bought 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $50,609.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 12.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 181,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 19,749 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 5.2% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 97,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,624 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 450.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 91,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 74,780 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

