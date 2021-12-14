Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.05

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 750174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.51.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stolper Co bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Loews Corp acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth approximately $31,436,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,343,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,265,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,008,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

