Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.05

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 750174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.51.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stolper Co bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Loews Corp acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth approximately $31,436,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,343,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,265,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,008,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile (NYSE:AMBP)
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.
