Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

ACRE has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.08.

ACRE opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $674.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

