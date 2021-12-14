Arhaus Inc’s Quiet Period To End on December 14th (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus’ (NASDAQ:ARHS) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, December 14th. Arhaus had issued 12,903,226 shares in its initial public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $167,741,938 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

In other Arhaus news, CMO Jennifer E. Porter bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $359,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

