Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Arista Networks posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Arista Networks to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

NYSE:ANET traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $131.12. 2,302,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,694. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $134.14.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $143,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $1,815,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 889,143 shares of company stock worth $217,705,467. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

