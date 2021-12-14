ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,828,000 after acquiring an additional 79,676 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,177,000 after purchasing an additional 752,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,948,000 after purchasing an additional 258,218 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,455,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,061,000 after purchasing an additional 438,293 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $139.28 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.08.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 77.55%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.