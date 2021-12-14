ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $208,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Zoetis by 72.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 45.1% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Zoetis stock opened at $232.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $233.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.