ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $291,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 14.7% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

General Electric stock opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

