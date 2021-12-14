ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New $417,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $99.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.68. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

