ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $237.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.43. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $189.58 and a 1 year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

