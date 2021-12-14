Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Stake Lowered by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,227 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $68,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

