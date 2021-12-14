Aspiriant LLC Has $6.35 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,758,000. Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after acquiring an additional 766,498 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $163.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.70 and a 200-day moving average of $161.39. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.50 and a 1-year high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

