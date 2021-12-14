Aspiriant LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 50.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,710 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock opened at $100.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.94. The company has a market capitalization of $276.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.36.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.