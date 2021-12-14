Aspiriant LLC Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV stock opened at $75.66 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.89.

