Aspiriant LLC Sells 15,559 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 480,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.4% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $41,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $441,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average is $85.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

