Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 15,379 Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,379 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -450.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

