Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in IMAX were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,847,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 32.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 116,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 28,917 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 32.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 289,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 70,805 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.59.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

IMAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.