Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $531,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 211.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS opened at $112.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $81.27 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

