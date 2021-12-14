Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 5,543 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

CPB opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

