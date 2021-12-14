Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 22,357 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,357 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JOE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the second quarter worth about $353,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JOE opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.09. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average is $45.94.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 26.98%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

