Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,935 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

MGM opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on MGM. Susquehanna Bancshares cut MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.74.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,064 in the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

