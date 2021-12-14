Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stock Position Trimmed by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

