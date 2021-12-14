Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Gap Up to $15.66

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.66, but opened at $16.99. Atara Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 546 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATRA shares. Mizuho started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.91.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $178,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,402 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $143,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,234 shares of company stock valued at $925,349. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

