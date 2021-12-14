Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $4,445,652,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 277.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after buying an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,544.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $896,695,000 after buying an additional 244,800 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,391.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,441.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3,428.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

