Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $8,837,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 715,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,769,000 after purchasing an additional 83,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 71.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,419,000 after purchasing an additional 595,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.36. The company had a trading volume of 37,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,725. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.87. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $104.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

