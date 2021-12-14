AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Reduced by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after buying an additional 2,004,083 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 102,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 117,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

AT&T stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

