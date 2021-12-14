AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.22 billion, a PE ratio of 187.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

